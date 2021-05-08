Blockzero Labs Market Cap Tops $17.53 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $17.53 million and approximately $334,193.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00081912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00063001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00104129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.48 or 0.00785363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,504.67 or 0.09367993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00044009 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,281,967 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

