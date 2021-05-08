BOLT (BOLT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $280,924.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. BOLT has a market cap of $10.72 million and $280,924.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOLT has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00081900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00021584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00062804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.40 or 0.00788596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00103622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,516.12 or 0.09366922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00043862 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

