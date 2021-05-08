BonFi (BNF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $963,964.00

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, BonFi has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. BonFi has a total market cap of $4.02 million and $963,964.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00081537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00104335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.07 or 0.00781173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,536.53 or 0.09567000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00044592 BTC.

About BonFi

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

