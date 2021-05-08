Boosted Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $1.87 Million (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $170,514.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $31.27 or 0.00053798 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 47.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00066680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00249820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 285.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $687.27 or 0.01182412 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00031584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.14 or 0.00740028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,311.76 or 1.00322359 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

