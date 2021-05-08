BOScoin (BOS) Hits Market Cap of $1.94 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BOScoin has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $799.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOScoin has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001373 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000147 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.