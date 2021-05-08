Bread (BRD) Price Reaches $0.37

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Bread has a total market cap of $32.39 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bread has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bread coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000628 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00081089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00062564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00104349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.03 or 0.00781143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.00 or 0.09362673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00043483 BTC.

Bread Profile

BRD is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.