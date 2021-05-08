Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

Shares of NYSE MNRL traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.44. 495,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,301. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -922.00 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $18.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $64,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $830,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

