BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $26,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 65.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $763,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 36.2% during the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $195.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $187.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

