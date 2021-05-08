BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 100.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company stock opened at $394.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $396.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

