BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $20.02 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,873 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after buying an additional 1,877,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,573,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $132.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,483,790. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

