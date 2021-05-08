BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3M by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,068,000 after purchasing an additional 697,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $203.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $203.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

