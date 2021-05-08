Brokerages Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.80. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,233.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,174,716 shares of company stock worth $76,058,651. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 54,006 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 384,199 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $43.97 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

