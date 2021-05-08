Brokerages Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.02. Limelight Networks reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLNW. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Limelight Networks stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,728,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,252. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of $379.58 million, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 708.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 119,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 107,960 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.