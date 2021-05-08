Brokerages Expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $918.23 Million

Analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to post sales of $918.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900.78 million and the highest is $935.47 million. Colfax reported sales of $620.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.58.

In other news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,201 shares of company stock worth $2,970,792 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Colfax by 13.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Colfax by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Colfax by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,643,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,850,000 after purchasing an additional 224,197 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 497.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after purchasing an additional 342,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Colfax by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CFX opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88. Colfax has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -859.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.