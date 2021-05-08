Brokerages Expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $918.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report $918.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $935.47 million and the lowest is $900.78 million. Colfax reported sales of $620.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

CFX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,792. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,844 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 15.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 208,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after buying an additional 27,262 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Colfax by 27.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Colfax during the first quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Colfax by 27.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFX opened at $42.97 on Friday. Colfax has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -859.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

