Brokerages Expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $346.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will report $346.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $349.30 million. Nuance Communications reported sales of $369.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nuance Communications.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.10, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,721,000 after buying an additional 2,623,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,517,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,164,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 670.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 609,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,597,000 after purchasing an additional 530,394 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,242,000 after buying an additional 529,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.