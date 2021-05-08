Brokerages Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $766,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,529,238.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $331,161.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,265,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,843,421 shares of company stock valued at $427,596,132. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after buying an additional 1,039,442 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 465.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 365.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 62,608 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

