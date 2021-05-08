Brokerages Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.73 Million

Analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report sales of $180.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.00 million and the lowest is $178.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $137.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $732.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $720.20 million to $748.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $754.77 million, with estimates ranging from $734.10 million to $790.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

PPBI stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 110.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,923,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,853,000 after acquiring an additional 205,763 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 573,768 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,595,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,212,000 after purchasing an additional 412,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,425,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,654,000 after buying an additional 378,423 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.