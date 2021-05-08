Brokerages Expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) to Announce -$3.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to report earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($3.06). Precision Drilling posted earnings per share of ($2.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($8.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.52) to ($6.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.38) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC began coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

PDS traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $28.00. 115,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,503. The company has a market cap of $372.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $28.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

