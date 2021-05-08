Brokerages Expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report sales of $37.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.07 million and the highest is $38.17 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $28.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $151.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.77 million to $153.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $161.60 million, with estimates ranging from $160.83 million to $162.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $794.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.75 and a beta of 1.25. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 95.91%.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

