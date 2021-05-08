Brokerages Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $501.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to announce sales of $501.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $497.00 million and the highest is $506.79 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $392.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,370 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,435,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,691,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SQM stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 88.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $60.74.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

