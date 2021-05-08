Brokerages Expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will report sales of $6.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.56 million and the highest is $6.90 million. STRATA Skin Sciences also reported sales of $6.73 million in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year sales of $31.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.20 million to $33.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $35.89 million, with estimates ranging from $35.70 million to $36.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 17.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 94,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

