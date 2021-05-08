Brokers Set Expectations for Galecto, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Galecto in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Galecto’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Galecto alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GLTO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GLTO opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Galecto has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $17.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth about $15,856,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Galecto in the 4th quarter worth about $8,192,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $4,220,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Galecto during the 4th quarter worth $2,594,000.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.