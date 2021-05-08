Brokers Set Expectations for National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Shares of NCMI opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.55 million, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,221,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

