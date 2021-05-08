Brooks Automation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 4,180 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 942% compared to the typical volume of 401 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $99.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.69 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

