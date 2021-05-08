Burst (BURST) Price Tops $0.0128 on Major Exchanges

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. Burst has a market capitalization of $27.14 million and approximately $80,251.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Burst has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

About Burst

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,256,656 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Buying and Selling Burst

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

