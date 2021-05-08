Business Credit Alliance Chain Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (BCAC)

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market capitalization of $51,773.24 and approximately $392.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Business Credit Alliance Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00081992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00062723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.14 or 0.00792595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00103575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,549.72 or 0.09396102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00043865 BTC.

About Business Credit Alliance Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

Business Credit Alliance Chain Coin Trading

