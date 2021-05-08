Cantaloupe Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 3,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,750% compared to the typical volume of 42 call options.

CTLP opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.10. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,951,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

CTLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

