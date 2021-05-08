Capital One Financial Comments on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) – Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.87.

SOI stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $487.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 96.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $145,142.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 28,182 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $392,011.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065. Corporate insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

