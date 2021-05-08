CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 2,099 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 357,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 115,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average of $70.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $88.04.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.