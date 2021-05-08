Cardiff Oncology’s (CRDF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 216.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 778,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,623. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $356.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Brancaccio acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,260 shares in the company, valued at $134,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

