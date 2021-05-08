Cashaa Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $29.22 million and $202,106.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa coin can now be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cashaa Coin Profile

Cashaa (CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,441,582 coins. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Buying and Selling Cashaa

