Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $0.97. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average of $106.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,871 shares of company stock worth $7,997,007. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Catalent by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

