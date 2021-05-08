Celo (CELO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $37.65 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Celo has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $37.65 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celo has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $5.34 or 0.00009145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00066490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.87 or 0.00249558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 302.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $690.42 or 0.01181208 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00031313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.36 or 0.00739714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,570.07 or 1.00205444 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,479,897 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

