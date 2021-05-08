Centrality (CENNZ) Price Hits $0.0763 on Top Exchanges

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Centrality has a total market cap of $91.60 million and $2.21 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centrality has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00081992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00062723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.14 or 0.00792595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00103575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,549.72 or 0.09396102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00043865 BTC.

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

