CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1,230.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CF Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in CF Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $809,997.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,803,478.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,525 shares of company stock worth $5,013,029. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

