CHADS VC (CHADS) Trading 28.5% Higher Over Last Week

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. CHADS VC has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $3,294.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00081813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.22 or 0.00787932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00104111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,501.94 or 0.09378924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00044090 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 60,371,272 coins and its circulating supply is 47,275,932 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

