ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Reaches $0.0084

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $433,072.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

