Chronologic Reaches Market Capitalization of $397,979.47 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $397,979.47 and approximately $532.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,387,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,486 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

