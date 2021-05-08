Cindicator (CND) Price Down 10.1% This Week

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Cindicator coin can currently be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $67.34 million and approximately $533,149.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00081992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00062723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.14 or 0.00792595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00103575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,549.72 or 0.09396102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00043865 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.