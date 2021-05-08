Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Raised by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $225.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $53.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.