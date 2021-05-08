Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,439,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 719,533 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Cisco Systems worth $901,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 44,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 937,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

