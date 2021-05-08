Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises 0.7% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,484 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.47. 12,822,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,428,565. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.24.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Benchmark cut their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.14.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.