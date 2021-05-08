Clever DeFi (CLVA) Trading Down 11% Over Last Week

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $84,282.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.26 or 0.00008940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00066656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.20 or 0.00251749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 439.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $674.70 or 0.01146126 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00032027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.70 or 0.00733336 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,059.63 or 1.00326346 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

