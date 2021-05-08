Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Societe Generale downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.27. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

