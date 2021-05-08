CoinFi Trading Down 22.1% Over Last Week (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. CoinFi has a market cap of $1.65 million and $162,081.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00081642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00063241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.00800572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00103790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5,663.85 or 0.09592870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00044751 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

COFI is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.