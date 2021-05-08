Color Platform (CLR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,979.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, Color Platform has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $1,979.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,869.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.38 or 0.02327816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.98 or 0.00621678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00067243 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002130 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars.

