Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.11 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

