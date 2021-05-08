Comparing Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) & CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 2 3 13 0 2.61 Beam Therapeutics 0 4 3 0 2.43

CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $160.88, suggesting a potential upside of 49.37%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $94.17, suggesting a potential upside of 32.97%. Given CRISPR Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CRISPR Therapeutics is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics -273.10% -20.72% -18.35% Beam Therapeutics -529,075.00% -103.41% -48.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $289.59 million 28.18 $66.86 million $1.17 92.05 Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 221,450.60 -$78.33 million ($14.05) -5.04

CRISPR Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRISPR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats Beam Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA. It has a portfolio of therapeutic programs in a range of disease areas, including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine, and rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells. It is also developing CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 19 positive malignancies. In addition, the company is developing allogeneic CAR-T programs comprising CTX120 targeting B-cell maturation antigen for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and CTX130 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Further, it engages in the development of regenerative medicine programs in diabetes; and in vivo and other genetic disease programs to treat glycogen storage disease Ia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, myotonic dystrophy type 1, and cystic fibrosis. The company has strategic partnerships with Bayer Healthcare LLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, and ViaCyte, Inc. The company was formerly known as Inception Genomics AG and changed its name to CRISPR Therapeutics AG in April 2014. CRISPR Therapeutics AG was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

