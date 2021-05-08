Conceal Price Tops $0.57 on Major Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 40.4% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $6.01 million and $254,999.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,083.12 or 1.00646294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00047286 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.43 or 0.00697459 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $767.00 or 0.01306561 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011616 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.83 or 0.00348918 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00017529 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.63 or 0.00208902 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,885,837 coins and its circulating supply is 10,570,935 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

